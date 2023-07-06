Search

Kia increases car prices by up to Rs0.4m (Check new rates here)

Web Desk 11:51 AM | 6 Jul, 2023
Source: Kia-luckymotorcorp.com

LAHORE – Kia Pakistan has increased prices of its cars for another time in wake of ongoing economic crisis.

Kia, which offers several models in Pakistan, jacked up prices of some of its various variants by up to Rs4lac.

The South Korean automobile giant notified the price hike of almost all vehicles including Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, and Sorento.

With the price revisions, the price of the Picanto automatic has been increased by Rs200,000 to Rs3.825 million while the price of Stonic saw a jump of Rs1.2lac and new price stands at Rs6.050 million.

The new price of Sportage AWD, Alpha and FWD increased by Rs2.5lacs and top of line variant now costs Rs8,820,000. Sportage all black new price stands at Rs9.3 million.

Sorento 2.4 is now available at Rs10,800,000 with hike of Rs4lacs and the price of the Sorento 2.4 AWD stands at Rs11,700, 000.

