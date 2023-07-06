Search

Meta rolls out new social network Threads to compete with Twitter

6 Jul, 2023
The competition between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk advances as Meta, the massive social network comprising Facebook and Instagram, has rolled out new app that will give Twitter tough time in online world.

The new platform named Threads is going live today on Thursday, and people are already excited as the app shares several features with microblogging giant Twitter.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post welcoming users to the site, saying  Let’s do this. Zuckerberg said world needs this kind of friendly community, and revealed that over 10 million people have already signed up in couple of hours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Threads is said to be a text-based version of Instagram for real-time updates and public conversations. In a major update, the new app will not launched in the European Union as talks between Meta and EU regulators underway over data sharing.

The new platform will likely create problems for Twitter as the app under Elon Musk is going through turmoil at Twitter, as the platform experienced an outage over the weekend, and now app restricted tweets its users are able to read while using the app.

Amid the Threads hype, British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Jack Black and Shakira among several stars joined Threads.

Social media users are also joing bandwagon by calling Threads ‘Twitter killer’.

This is not the first time that Twitter is facing rival app as several apps like Bluesky, Post and Mastodon, failed to woo users.

