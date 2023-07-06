Search

Pakistan Army major martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Khyber

12:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army officer was martyred during a heavy exchange of fire with terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Shakhas area of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The Inter Services Public Relations aid the operation was conducted on night between July 5 and 6 on reported presence of terrorists. 

While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah who was leading the operation from the front.

“As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the brave son of the nation Major Mian Abdullah Shah (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the military’s media wing said.

Three terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended in the IBO. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

