Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many militants killed in Waziristan gun battle

WANA – At least two Pakistan Army troops were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan district, the army’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops of Pakistani armed forces embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire between Army troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISPR said the exchange of fire occurred on Saturday where soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and two militants were neutralised, while another two were injured.

Pakistani security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

Naik Zaheer Abbas, 38, a resident of Khushab District, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, 23, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan District embraced martyrdom after fighting with valour, ISPR said.

Security personnel launched sanitisation of the area to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, ISPR said, adding that Pakistan army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.