Pakistan Army soldier martyred in echange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR — A Pakistani soldier has embraced martyrdom after an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations on Sunday, Pakistani soldiers effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. Resultantly, a terrorist was also killed while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from him.

In another fierce encounter between Pak Army and terrorists in general area Karama, South Waziristan District, soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists location, killing one terrorist.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan (age 32 years, resident of District Hangu) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR statement further stated that Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.