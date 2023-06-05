Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Iraq visit today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to embark on a three-day official visit to Iraq today (Monday) at the invitation of Iraqi officials.

Foreign Office confirmed Bilawal’s visit, saying the minister will interact with his Iraqi counterpart, and will visit the holy sites along with the party leaders.

Several PPP leaders and provincial leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, Qasim Naveed Qamar reached Najaf, Iraq.

During his visit to Middle Eastern nation, FM Bilawal will call on Iraqi leadership and hold a detailed meeting with his counterpart during the visit. Several agreements and MoU will also be signed during the visit.

He is expected to formally announce the establishment of the Pilgrimage Centre in Karbala to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims and perform the ground-breaking of the Embassy Complex.

Islamabad and Baghdad maintained diplomatic relations for decades. Two sides have also engaged in bilateral trade and also engaged in defense-related exchanges and discussions.