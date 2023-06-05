Search

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Iraq visit today

Web Desk 09:43 AM | 5 Jun, 2023
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Iraq visit today
Source: GovtofPakistan/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to embark on a three-day official visit to Iraq today (Monday) at the invitation of Iraqi officials.

Foreign Office confirmed Bilawal’s visit, saying the minister will interact with his Iraqi counterpart, and will visit the holy sites along with the party leaders.

Several PPP leaders and provincial leaders including Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, Qasim Naveed Qamar reached Najaf, Iraq.

During his visit to Middle Eastern nation, FM Bilawal will call on Iraqi leadership and hold a detailed meeting with his counterpart during the visit. Several agreements and MoU will also be signed during the visit.

He is expected to formally announce the establishment of the Pilgrimage Centre in Karbala to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims and perform the ground-breaking of the Embassy Complex.   

Islamabad and Baghdad maintained diplomatic relations for decades. Two sides have also engaged in bilateral trade and also engaged in defense-related exchanges and discussions.

Pakistan delivers first batch of 'Super Mushshak' planes to Iraq

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many militants killed in Waziristan gun battle

09:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Why has Aftab Iqbal left Pakistan?

09:23 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Good news for travelers as Canadian airline set to start direct flights to Pakistan

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Historic as Pakistan starts border trade with Kazakhstan via Silk Route

06:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Direct Hajj flights from Quetta start for the first time in Pakistan’s history

03:12 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz optimistic about $5bn trade volume between Pakistan-Turkiye

02:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required ...

10:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: