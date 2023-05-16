Pakistan's top security body meets today to review law and order situation after clashes

ISLAMABAD – Top civil and military leaders are set to meet today to review security, a week after PTI supporters torched buildings, and attacked police and military facilities to express anger over the arrest of former premier.

On Monday, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the National Security Committee to review the law and order situation as the government and military mulled tightening noose around planners, abettors, instigators and executors of vandalism on May 9.

The apex security meeting will be held at 3 pm today during which the country’s top military officials will also participate. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, heads of the air force and the navy, and federal ministers for defence, finance, and information are expected to attend the meeting.

Amid the crackdown, over 3,000 arrests were made, as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif gave authorities 72 hours to identify and arrest all those involved in violent acts.

The huddle of civil and military leadership was to be held last week following the violent protests by the PTI supporters in various cities. But it was postponed due to the non-availability of some members of the Committee.