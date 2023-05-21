PTI's Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui, former MNA from Swabi quit party

KARACHI – Two more leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have quit the party as crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters and party leaders continues unabated despite calls from the rights groups that the Pakistani government must end the reign of "arbitrary arrests".

Aftab Siddiqui, president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi, and Usman Tarakai, former member of the National Assembly, are the latest to quit the party.

Aftab Siddiqui, a former Karachi-based member of the National Assembly (MNA), announced his resignation from the party and departure from politics in a statement. He however said he would continue to work in "individual capacity" for the sake of the nation and its economy.

Usman Tarakai, who was elected to the National Assembly from Swabi, has parted ways with the party.

Usman announced his resignation from the PTI, citing his inability to remain in the party after the May 9 events. He said he was leaving the party's basic membership. "May 9 events were disrespectful to the martyrs,'' he stated