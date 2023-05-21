Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in the Sarawan County of Iran.

The Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday the government and the people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian government over this tragic incident.

"As reaffirmed during the recent meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran, we stress upon the need for mutual efforts to eliminate terrorism on both sides of the border," the FO said in the statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan viewed Pak- Iran border as a border of peace and friendship and was committed to working with Iran to that end.

It is pertinent to mention that Saturday's terrorist claimed lives of at least six Iranian security personnel.