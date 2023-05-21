Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Misbah to represent Pakistan in Veterans World Cup

KARACHI – The renowned former all-rounder Shahid Afridi will represent Pakistan in the next Over-40 World Cup, which will take place in Karachi from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Notably, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq will have the honour of playing for Pakistan once more.

The decision was made at a recent meeting in which Shahid Afridi, Fawad Ijaz Khan, Nadeem Omar, the director of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), and Zafar Malik, the CEO of the Shahid Afridi Foundation were present.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation will also be the World Cup's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner, which will heighten the anticipation.

Eight teams – Pakistan, Australia, Canada, United States, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and West Indies – will compete in the tournament.