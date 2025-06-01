India’s proxy war exposed, peace in Balochistan non-negotiable: Field Marshal Asim Munir

QUETTA – The grand jirga of tribal elders of Balochistan has unanimously pledged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government of Pakistan and armed forces, reaffirming their commitment to the security, stability, and development of the province.

The Jirga was held in Quetta and jointly addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff.

It was organized to interact with the tribal leadership and discuss the evolving security situation in Balochistan, with particular focus on the ongoing proxy war fueled by India.

Addressing the jirga, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said this Indian sponsored proxy war is no longer hidden, it is an open malicious act of terrorism waged on our people, our progress, and our peace. He said Pakistan has concrete proof of India’s hand behind terrorist networks operating in Balochistan. He added these nefarious attempts of the enemy will fail.

Syed Asim Munir said the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the nation and the brave Baloch people, will confront and crush every enemy, foreign or domestic, that dares to challenge our sovereignty.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir emphasized that the Pakistan Army remains fully alert and prepared to respond decisively to any threat. He reiterated that peace in Balochistan is non-negotiable and that the future of Pakistan is directly linked to a stable, prosperous Balochistan.

The Prime Minister and Field Marshal also lauded the bravery and resilience of security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies operating in Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif assured full cooperation and support to the families of Shuhada and assured them that terrorists, their abettors and facilitators will not be spared.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and addressed Student Officers and Faculty of Command and Staff College.

His address reflects the government’s deep commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence institutions amidst evolving regional and internal security dynamics.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister highlighted the critical importance of professional excellence, operational readiness, and strategic foresight in the face of emerging and hybrid threats, especially in sensitive regions like Balochistan, where Indian sponsored terrorist proxies target our people and aim to disrupt our progress and prosperity.