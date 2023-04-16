Search

ViralWorld

Indian politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf gunned down live on TV

Web Desk 10:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2023
Indian politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf gunned down live on TV
Source: Twitter

Atiq Ahmed, a politician with a criminal background, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three individuals posing as journalists while they were being taken for a medical examination while in police custody in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in front of media cameras, and the shooters were seen surrendering to the police at the spot. The shooters were immediately apprehended, and a police constable sustained a minor injury during the incident.

Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny, and Arun Maurya, the three shooters, were pretending to be media personnel and were carrying media ID cards with the name of a local channel. A forensic team reached the spot after the incident, and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called for a high-level meeting.

The state has been put under Section 144, and additional security forces have been deployed in the area. A three-member judicial panel has been set up to investigate the incident.

Ahmed had been jailed in 2019 for kidnapping, and his recent petition claiming threats to his life by the police had been denied by the Supreme Court. The opposition parties criticised the incident as a security lapse, and activists have accused the police of carrying out extrajudicial killings.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Omission of Muslim kings from Indian textbooks raises alarms for historians

04:58 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Another Indian army soldier dead in second incident of shooting at military base

09:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Four Indian soldiers killed in shooting at Punjab military base

02:09 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian air force officer sacked for shooting own helicopter after aerial dogfight with Pakistan

12:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Indian and US air forces begin joint drills in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

11:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf gunned down live on ...

10:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.20 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: