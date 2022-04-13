Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in US-India dialogue statement

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically rejected the ‘unwarranted reference’ in the joint statement issued by New Delhi and Washington, which asked Islamabad to take action against terror outfits.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said the gratuitous reference in the statement alluding to some non-existent and dismantled entities betrays the misplaced counter-terrorism focus of both countries.

The latest round of dialogue involving the US state and defense secretaries, Indian external affairs, and defense ministers took place in Washington on April 11.

Following the 2+2 dialogue format, the two countries called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control was used for terrorist attacks.

MoFA also lodged a protest with the US through diplomatic channels for allowing Modi-led government to use the bilateral dialogue to attack a third country.

Foreign Office mentioned that Pakistan had remained a major, proactive, reliable, and willing partner of the international community in the global fight against terrorism over the last two decades, saying its sacrifices were widely acknowledged by the international community.

It also added that Indian allegations against Pakistan were part of New Delhi’s efforts to conceal its state-terrorism and brutal atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The statement continued, “Responsible members of the international community must condemn India’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and the impunity that continues to be associated with it.”

FO said “India’s terrorism network using the soil of other countries and through supporting UN-designated terrorist organizations, is on record. Failing to take cognizance of this serious situation is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.”

Pakistan is facing a fresh wave of terrorist attacks from Indian-sponsored groups while Islamabad earlier revealed dozens of training camps in war-torn Afghanistan that were formed to plot terrorism on Pakistani soil to destabilize the country.