India orchestrated Lahore terror attack to divert attention from its internal issues: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Narendra Modi led BJP government mishandled its domestic issues and diverted its masses by sponsoring a terror attack in Lahore, Pakistani Foreign Minister said Monday.

Speaking in a morning show on a private news channel, Qureshi said that the Indian authorities sponsored terrorism in Pakistan to divert its public attention from internal mess. It’s our duty to apprise Pakistanis and the international community about the actual facts.

Foreign Minister further announced to present proofs of India’s involvement in terrorism incidents to the United Nations and the world community in the shape of dossiers at the earliest. Pakistan will raise India’ terror financing issue at the international forums and show the world how Indian terrorism sabotage the regional peace.

He also added that India’s Kashmir policy had been utterly failed and the Kashmiri leadership seems upset with the Indian government as during their recent meeting, they demanded Indian PM to revoke the unilateral and unconstitutional status of occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Imran Khan drew the international community’s attention to Indian involvement in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan and asked the world powers to mobilise their institutions to stop India's "rogue behaviour".

In his message on Twitter after a briefing by the national security adviser and the Punjab police chief on the elements involved in a bomb attack in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood last week, the prime minister said the ‘planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan’. ‘The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour,’ he urged.

Furthermore, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said the initial investigation into the recent terrorist blast in Lahore has provided concrete evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Yusuf said the mastermind and handlers of the blast have been identified through forensic analysis of the electronic equipment recovered from the terrorists involved in the incident. ‘We have absolutely no doubt that the main mastermind of the blast is an Indian national, who belongs to the Indian intelligence agency RAW,’ he added.

Appreciating Pakistani agencies effective role in apprehending the culprits involved in the Lahore blast, Dr Moeed Yusuf said right after the incident, thousands of attempts of cyber-attacks against Pakistan's critical investigation structure were made to deflect attention of our police and security agencies to avoid apprehension. Our cyber security is strong enough that we were able to thwart these attempts," he continued.