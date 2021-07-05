Alizeh Shah breaks the internet with HSA 2021 look
Share
The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards and the wardrobe choice that were opted for.
Labelled as a questionable style statement, the stars received flak from the majority and the gorgeous Alizeh Shah seems to create a ruckus with her strapless black princess gown.
Adorning layers of black gorgeousness, the Ehd e Wafa star twirled and sparkled with her spunky hair looking super pretty. Oozing panache, Alizeh paired the ball gown with silver jewellery that accentuated her minimalist look.
View this post on Instagram
Despite looking beautiful, the netizens shared some unsolicited views and bashed the starlet. Sparking a meme fest, the internet was flooded with hilarious impressions after Alizeh’s pictures went viral.
In the world full. Be like sana
Of #AlizehShah.etc Khan #HumStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/3tlu6SRbYM— Arslan Rafique (@ArslanR70413271) July 5, 2021
Hun razi ho?#AlizehShah#HumStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/cFJleszx66— Mudassir مدثر???? (@Mudassiir_5) July 5, 2021
Every Masterpiece has its own Cheap Copy????????????#AlizehShah pic.twitter.com/Oq4ynTgML1— Nimmz__???? (@Chlo_shaba_kato) July 4, 2021
That's Why i have Some Trust Issues ????????????#AlizehShah pic.twitter.com/9uQDZSwx8R— Ayemanmalik01???????? (@Ayemanmalik01) June 30, 2021
Apart from Alizeh's successful acting ventures, it's her fashion choices that have been creating noise on the internet.
Needless to say, the moral police is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze ... 01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Pakistani stars Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar’s dance moves during the rehearsals of Hum Style Awards went viral on ...
- Kashmir Premier League kicks-off with mega draft event03:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
-
- PMD reveals date for Eidul Azha in Pakistan02:25 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- India orchestrated Lahore terror attack to divert attention from its ...01:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
- ‘Deadlier than Delta’: New Covid variant ‘Lambda’ detected in ...01:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
-
- ‘Happy and still together,’ Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao release video ...04:23 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance moves in saree ...02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021