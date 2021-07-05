Alizeh Shah breaks the internet with HSA 2021 look

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards and the wardrobe choice that were opted for.

Labelled as a questionable style statement, the stars received flak from the majority and the gorgeous Alizeh Shah seems to create a ruckus with her strapless black princess gown.

Adorning layers of black gorgeousness, the Ehd e Wafa star twirled and sparkled with her spunky hair looking super pretty. Oozing panache, Alizeh paired the ball gown with silver jewellery that accentuated her minimalist look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Despite looking beautiful, the netizens shared some unsolicited views and bashed the starlet. Sparking a meme fest, the internet was flooded with hilarious impressions after Alizeh’s pictures went viral.

Apart from Alizeh's successful acting ventures, it's her fashion choices that have been creating noise on the internet.

Needless to say, the moral police is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.