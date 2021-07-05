Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the dance floor on fire at HSA 2021 (VIDEO)
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the dance floor on fire at HSA 2021
With Hum Style Awards 2021 wrecking a storm on social media, Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar have successfully set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.

Setting the internet aflame, the duo grooved energetically. While Alizeh was dressed in a vibrant skirt and polka dots looking super cute, rockstar Ali Zafar looked handsome in his funky attire.

The lively and energetic duo aced the steps perfectly. But the public seems to be unhappy with the bold dance moves and believed that Shah dress was Ill-fitted and her dance moves were floppy.

Earlier, Shah and Zafar were spotted doing rehearsals on the sets of Hum Style Awards and netizens were super excited to see their final performance at the event.

Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze ... 01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

Pakistani stars Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar’s dance moves during the rehearsals of Hum Style Awards went viral on ...

