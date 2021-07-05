Style Files: Stars dress up for HSA 2021
04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Style Files: Stars dress up for HSA 2021
The 5th Kashmir Hum Style Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say the dazzling extravaganza marks as the first megaevent post the pandemic.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Ali Zafar and Urwa Hocane, the sneak peek from the HSA 2021 seems to solidify that the winsome award show was definitely a night to remember.

But all the glitters is not gold, as celebrities have been called out due to revealing fashion and the massive backlash has been directed towards them due to lack of style and originality.

Nevertheless, there were some gorgeous stars who were dressed to the nines and were the saving grace of the fashion disaster.

Among the attendees were Urwa Hocane, Maya Ali, Aima Baig, Alizeh Shah, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar and many more.

Moreover, Congratulations to all the winners!

Alizeh Shah breaks the internet with HSA 2021 look 02:50 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards and the wardrobe choice that were opted ...

Style Files: Stars dress up for HSA 2021
04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

