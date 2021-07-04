Pakistan exposes Indian involvement in Lahore terrorist blast

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf says the initial investigation into the recent terrorist blast in Lahore has provided concrete evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Addressing a joint news conference with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani in Islamabad on Sunday, Yousf said the mastermind and handlers of the blast have been identified through forensic analysis of the electronic equipment recovered from the terrorists involved in the incident.

"We have absolutely no doubt that the main mastermind of the blast is an Indian national, who belongs to the Indian intelligence agency RAW," he added.

Appreciating Pakistani agencies effective role in apprehending the culprits involved in the Lahore blast, Dr Moeed Yusuf said right after the incident, thousands of attempts of cyber-attacks against Pakistan's critical investigation structure were made to deflect attention of our police and security agencies to avoid apprehension.

"Our cyber security is strong enough that we were able to thwart these attempts," he continued.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his team to use all possible legal and political means to get to the people outside Pakistan, who are part of this international terrorist network.

"We will share all information with international community and expose the nefarious designs and real of face of the state in our neighbourhood that is constantly sponsoring terrorism against our innocent civilians," he shared.

He also urged international community to stop turning a blind eye towards India's illegal actions and play its legally binding role for safety of innocent Pakistanis if it really believes in peace and stability in this region.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said: "Unfortunately, persistent terrorist incidents were being carried out in Pakistan, which time and again proved that Indian establishment and its government were fully supporting and sponsoring the terrorist network in Pakistan."

Fawad added that after the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav by the Pakistani forces, the South Asian country got strong evidences of India's involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He also appreciated Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Punjab police for arresting the terrorists involved in the Johar Town Lahore blast within a short span time.

On the occasion, IG Police Inam Ghani said Peter Paul David was the linchpin of the Lahore blast who is a Pakistani citizen and resides in Karachi. The IG said Peter Paul David arranged the car to be used for the blast.

According to the provincial police chief, an Afghan refugee named Eid Gul had installed vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in the car and drove it from Islamabad to Lahore.

Conversation between the terrorists on telephone was also released in the news conference.