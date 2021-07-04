BoP Junior National Tennis Championship inaugurated
LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 got underway here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament organizer, inaugurated the event in a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.
In the boys U-18 first round, Bilal Asim played well against Muneeb Majeed and won the encounter 6-1, 6-1 while Kamran Khan was up against Zaeem Ghafoor and won the match 6-1, 6-2, Ahtesham Arif faced little resistance from Arman Kamran before winning the match 7-6, 6-2, Saeed Suleman outpaced Aized Khalil 6-1, 6-3 and Shaeel Durab overpowered Husnain Ali 6-1, 6-1.
The boys U-16 first round, Muneeb Majeed beat Arman Kamran 6-3, 6-4, Bilal Asim beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Nael beat Muhammad Sohaan Noor 6-0, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayum beat Hamza Jawad 6-4, 6-4, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Zain Saeed 6-0, 6-0, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Saeed Suleman 5-7, 6-3, 10-4, Inam Qadir beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-2, 6-2 and Raja Mustafa beat Moavia Butt 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
In the boys U-14 first round, Hashir Alam beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 4-0, 4-1, Muhammad Sohaan beat Zohaib Eesa 4-0, 4-1, Aalay Husnain beat Inam Bari 4-2, 4-0 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Harris Bajwa beat Zohaib Eesa 5-3, 5-3, Fajar Fayyaz beat Aalay Husnain 5-4, 4-2, Inam Bari beat Afaf Suleman 4-2, 4-2 and Xeerak Mustafa beat Eesa Bilal 5-3, 5-3.
