UAE leads the world as most vaccinated nation against COVID-19

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has overtaken Seychelles to become the world's most vaccinated nation, according to Bloomberg's Vaccine Tracker.

The Gulf nation has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 percent of its population based on a two-dose regimen.

The UAE tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

In a statement, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that this new global achievement adds to the country’s success and record of achievements in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is an international recognition of the success of the National Vaccination Campaign, launched by the UAE, which is continuing to achieve its objectives.

According to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, the most up-to-date and comprehensive tally of vaccinations around the globe, more than 3.17 billion doses have been administered across 180 countries. The latest rate was roughly 40.5 million doses a day.