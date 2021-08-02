WATCH: COVID SOPs go for a toss at PTI MNA daughter’s big fat wedding in Karachi

KARACHI – Amid the partial lockdown in wake of the alarming rise in Covid cases in Sindh provincial capital, a lawmaker of ruling party Aslam Khan flouted the regulations by holding a big fat ceremony which was attended by around 250 people.

Reports in local media cited that the valima ceremony of MNA Aslam Khan’s daughter was held in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.

Meanwhile, local police and administration arrived following the complaints but they did not take any action against the MNA at first. Reports said the ceremony continued as the organizers turned off the lights of the entrance after being warned by the law enforcers.

MNA Aslam Khan’s son’s valima ceremony held amidst strict Covid restrictions when a ban on weddings has been imposed in the province#DialoguePakistan #Karachi #COVID19 #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/sG6KW2jkl1 — Dialogue Pakistan (@DialoguePak) August 1, 2021

It was also revealed that a Civil Line mukhtiarkar raided the event later and all the guests were sent to their homes immediately.

Khan while speaking with a private news channel said, “The valima ceremony of my daughter held at my residence while I only invited family and close friends for the function.” The PTI MNA negated hosting a ‘huge gathering’ in wake of the ongoing uptick in Covid cases despite the fact that he sent invitations to around 500 people.

Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi to stem ... 02:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2021 KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday decided to impose an immediate lockdown in Karachi till August 8 to stem ...

Last week, the Sindh government decided to impose a partial lockdown in the province till August 8 amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a sudden rise in COVID cases flooded hospitals in the provincial capital. The new surge appears linked to many of the crowd-attracting activities earlier this month including Eid al-Adha.