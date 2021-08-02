Prayer leader arrested for attempt to rape two minor girls in Faisalabad
Web Desk
11:27 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Prayer leader arrested for attempt to rape two minor girls in Faisalabad
Share

FAISALABAD – A prayer leader was arrested on charges of attempting to sexually assault two minor girls in the third-most-populous city in Pakistan.

According to the report of Samaa, the accused is identified as Muhammad Zahid who was detained after his video went viral on social media. 

Reports quoting local police said that they received the information that the event occurred in the Chak 59GB of District Faisalabad. The residents identified the man, who is an imam in Rabee Bin Ka'ab mosque, in the clip, and an FIR was lodged under Sections 376 (for rape), 511, and 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, Police officials told the media that the case was registered on behalf of the state as the parents of the girls aged 5 and 7 were not ready to take legal action against the imam. Furthermore, the parents of the victims declined to comment on the matter.

Prayer leader butchered inside Lahore house 11:54 AM | 28 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – A prayer leader has been mercilessly murdered with a sharp dagger-like weapon by unidentified men in the ...

A statement issued by the CPO Faisalabad’s office confirmed the further proceedings in the case.

More From This Category
MOFA rejects assertions made against Pakistan by ...
12:27 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to get 3.5mn doses of Chinese COVID ...
10:49 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
WATCH: COVID SOPs go for a toss at PTI MNA ...
10:27 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid ...
09:11 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan hopeful India will ‘act fairly’ as ...
11:44 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Balloon with Quaid-e-Azam’s pictures panics ...
11:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Afghanistan’s first gym for women opens in Kandahar
06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr