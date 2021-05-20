Pakistan reports 4,207 new Covid-19 infections, 131 deaths

09:18 AM | 20 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 131 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,207 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,987 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 890,391.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,171 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 804,122. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,282, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.2 percent.

At least 303,323 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 331,102 in Punjab 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,789 in Islamabad, 24,223 in Balochistan, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,640 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,854 in Sindh, 3,855 in KP, 740 in Islamabad, 521 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 51,130 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,603,46 since the first case was reported.

