Pakistan opens tourism, outdoor dining and marriage halls as NCOC eases Covid restrictions

ISLAMABAD - Than National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow tourism and outdoor dining, easing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country especially during Eid holidays.

The tourism will be opened from May 24 with strict implementation of SOPs while the restaurants have been allowed for providing outdoor dining service to customers.

It also decided that schools in cities with less than 5% Covid positivity rate will be opened from May 4.

Similarly, the NCOC has allowed marriage halls to hold functions with a total capacity of 150 persons from June 1.

According to the latest statistics from NCOC, the death toll in south Asian country stands near 20,000 on Wednesday when new 104 deaths have been reported in a single day.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 886,184 while the positivity rate stands at 7.79% whereas about 799,951 people have recovered across Pakistan from the deadly virus so far.