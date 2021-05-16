Pakistanis above 30 asked to get vaccinated as soon as possible
Web Desk
11:29 PM | 16 May, 2021
Pakistanis above 30 asked to get vaccinated as soon as possible
Caption:   –File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD — The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all those above 30 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

In a message issued on Sunday, the NCOC asked people above 30 to get registered by sending their CNIC number to 1166 before visiting the vaccination centre.

“The walk-in facility for above 40 years also needs prior registration,” the NCOC added in its public awareness message.

In a social media campaign, the NCOC said that vaccines protect individuals and communities. “Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those who cannot be vaccinated,” the message says.

Earlier on Sunday, another flight of Pakistan's national flag carrier carrying one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing arrived in Islamabad. More flights of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of this month.  

More From This Category
India reports 4,077 new Covid deaths as UP police ...
10:47 PM | 16 May, 2021
OIC resolution calls upon Israel to stop rights ...
09:52 PM | 16 May, 2021
PIA plane carrying 1 million doses of Sinovac ...
08:49 PM | 16 May, 2021
Biden phones Netanyahu, Abbas as death toll in ...
07:54 PM | 16 May, 2021
Cyclone TAUKTAE 'will not make landfall on ...
04:52 PM | 16 May, 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ends COVID-19 lockdown tomorrow
04:18 PM | 16 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr