ISLAMABAD — The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all those above 30 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

In a message issued on Sunday, the NCOC asked people above 30 to get registered by sending their CNIC number to 1166 before visiting the vaccination centre.

“The walk-in facility for above 40 years also needs prior registration,” the NCOC added in its public awareness message.

In a social media campaign, the NCOC said that vaccines protect individuals and communities. “Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those who cannot be vaccinated,” the message says.

Earlier on Sunday, another flight of Pakistan's national flag carrier carrying one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing arrived in Islamabad. More flights of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of this month.