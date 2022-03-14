Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.48%

09:21 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.48%
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 462 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.48 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Monday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,309. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,519,154.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 577. Pakistan conducted a total of 31,201 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 398 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,470,822.

As many as 572,042 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,844 in Punjab, 218,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,837 in Islamabad, 35,438 in Balochistan, 43,177 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,636 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,538 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,301 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan decides to close NCOC amid Covid ... 08:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal government has decided to shut down the country's top monitoring body for its efforts against ...

More From This Category
Bilawal hosts movie show for party men as ...
11:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to ...
11:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to ...
10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to ...
10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to ...
06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to ...
04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah draws flak for wearing skimpy clothes
09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr