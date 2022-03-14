Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.48%
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 462 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.48 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Monday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,309. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,519,154.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 577. Pakistan conducted a total of 31,201 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 398 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,470,822.
Statistics 14 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 14, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 31,201
Positive Cases: 462
Positivity %: 1.48%
Deaths :2
Patients on Critical Care: 577
As many as 572,042 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,844 in Punjab, 218,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,837 in Islamabad, 35,438 in Balochistan, 43,177 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,636 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,538 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,301 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan decides to close NCOC amid Covid ... 08:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Federal government has decided to shut down the country's top monitoring body for its efforts against ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to ...09:21 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:43 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 202208:23 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Bilawal hosts movie show for party men as political crisis in ...11:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray for PM Imran ahead ...11:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy photoshoot07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022