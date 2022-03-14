Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 1.48%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 462 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio dropped to 1.48 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Monday said that two people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,309. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,519,154.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 577. Pakistan conducted a total of 31,201 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 398 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,470,822.

As many as 572,042 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,844 in Punjab, 218,180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,837 in Islamabad, 35,438 in Balochistan, 43,177 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,636 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,538 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,301 in KP, 1,021 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.