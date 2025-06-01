Jamaat-e-Islami returns to Bangladesh political arena after decade long ban

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s Supreme Court reinstated registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest Islamist party, enabling it to participate in upcoming elections after being deregistered over ten years ago.

The court overturned a previous cancellation of the party’s registration, directing the Election Commission to comply with legal procedures for Jamaat-e-Islami’s formal inclusion. Towhidul Islam, a lawyer representing the Election Commission, confirmed the decision.

JI legal representative Shishir Monir welcomed the verdict, emphasizing that it would foster a democratic and inclusive political environment in Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people. Monir expressed hope that citizens from all backgrounds would support the party, leading to vibrant parliamentary debates.

The right wing party earlier appealed the ban following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, challenging the 2013 court order that had barred Jamaat from political activities.

This ruling followed the Supreme Court’s earlier decision on May 27 to overturn the death sentence of Jamaat leader A.T.M. Azharul Islam, who had been convicted for crimes committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s controversial alliance with Pakistan during the independence war continues to evoke strong sentiments in Bangladesh. Historically, the party has been a political rival to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father and Hasina’s father.

During Hasina’s tenure, Jamaat was banned and its leaders faced stringent crackdowns.