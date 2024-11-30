Pakistan U-19 opt to bat first against India in Asia Cup Clash

DUBAI – Pakistan on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first in highly anticipated opening match of the U-19 Asia Cup 2024 against arch0rival India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The thrilling encounter between Boys in Blue and Boys in Green marks the beginning of campaigns in the prestigious tournament.

If we look at record, India remains ahead of Pakistan with eight titles, and will be aiming to reclaim the trophy after their surprise semifinal exit to Bangladesh in 2023. On the other hand, Pakistan bagged tournament twice, and boys are looking to upset their arch-rivals and make a strong statement from the outset.

Both Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside the UAE and Japan, making today’s clash a crucial one for securing a spot in the semifinals.

Pakistan vs India U-19 Squad

Pakistan team is being led by Saad Baig, who is wicketkeeper-batter. The team also includes fast bowler Ali Raza, who has impressed with his recent performances. Pakistan will be hoping to break India’s dominance in the tournament, having won the U-19 Asia Cup in 2012 and reached the semifinals in recent years.

Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Farhan Yousaf, Shahzaib Khan, Saad Baig(w/c), Haroon Arshad, Ali Raza, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Riazullah, Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammed Huzaifa, Umar Zaib, Mohammad Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed Khan

India’s U-19 team, led by Mohammad Amaan, features several exciting young talents, including Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Hardik Raj, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pranav Pant, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Mohamed Amaan(c), Ayush Mhatre, Samarth Nagaraj, Nikhil Kumar, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Kiran Chormale, Anurag Kawade, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Enaan

With both teams eager to start their campaigns with a victory, the stage is set for a thrilling contest. Will India’s rising stars shine, or will Pakistan’s young brigade take the early advantage? The match promises to be an exciting start to the U-19 Asia Cup 2024.

More Updates to follow…