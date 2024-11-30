Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Toyota Yaris 1.3 all variants price update in Pakistan

Toyota Yaris has emerged a strong competitor hatchback against Honda City in Pakistan as it brings masterful blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.

Built by Japanese auto giant, Yaris follows legacy for longevity. The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance

The car offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, the Yaris is also a safe option for drivers and passengers alike. Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.

Yaris has reasonable fuel efficiency as in city driving, it can achieve 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.

Under the hood, the other four variants come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines.

All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Latest Prices in Pakistan

Following are ex-factory prices of Toyota Yaris 1.3 variants in Pakistan:

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT                 Rs4,479,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT               Rs4,760,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT              Rs4,730,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT             Rs5,604,000

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

