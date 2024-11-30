Toyota Yaris 1.3 all variants price update in Pakistan

Toyota Yaris has emerged a strong competitor hatchback against Honda City in Pakistan as it brings masterful blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, comfort, and safety features.

Built by Japanese auto giant, Yaris follows legacy for longevity. The exterior of the all-new Toyota Yaris exudes superiority, blending modern aesthetics with a powerful framework and elevated appearance

The car offers a spacious and comfortable interior, ideal for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Equipped with safety features like multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, the Yaris is also a safe option for drivers and passengers alike. Overall, these qualities have made the Toyota Yaris sedan a popular choice among drivers worldwide.

Yaris has reasonable fuel efficiency as in city driving, it can achieve 16 km per liter with the 1.3-liter engine.

Under the hood, the other four variants come with 1.3-liter inline four-cylinder engines.

All models feature a 16-valve DOHC valve train and dual VVT-I technology. Manual models are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while automatic versions come with a sport sequential shiftmatic system and a 7-speed CVT.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 Latest Prices in Pakistan

Following are ex-factory prices of Toyota Yaris 1.3 variants in Pakistan:

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT Rs4,479,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT Rs4,760,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV MT Rs4,730,000

Toyota Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT Rs5,604,000