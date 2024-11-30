Three-day curfew imposed in areas of South Waziristan Lower

PESHAWAR – A three-day curfew has been imposed in areas of Lower South Waziristan due to movement of security forces.

Reports said the curfew has been imposed in the areas of Sangha and Anzar China in the Shakai tehsil of Lower South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the curfew will be enforced from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm for three days due to the movement of security forces.

The imposition of curfew will begin from tomorrow, December 1 while there will be a complete ban on going outside.

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan has appealed to the people of Shakai tehsil to cooperate with the security forces.

Earlier this month, five militants were killed while four Pakistani soldiers were martyred during a fierce clash.

The exchange of fire occurred in the Karama area, where security forces engaged heavily armed militants. The effective response from Pakistani troops resulted in the deaths of five terrorists, referred to as Khawarij by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR identified the fallen soldiers as Naib Subedar Taib Shah (38, District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (30, District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (30, District Karak), and Lance Naik Habibullah (28, District Orakzai), who embraced martyrdom after bravely defending their country.