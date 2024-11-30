MyElectricsparks making waves in Pakistan with valuable tech insights

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Electricsparks also known as MES is a Pakistani technology news website headquartered in Pakistan Islamabad, and operated by Tech Explorers. The website publishes news about technology and innovations.

The website was launched on March 16, 2019, and uses Tech Explorers proprietary multimedia publishing platform.

In 2020, the website was founded by Aizaz Khan, who later became the CEO of the company, with Fatima Khan named as the Editor-in-Chief.

The main aim of MyElectricsparks is to deliver technology news across the world, helping their audience to advance their startups and grow their businesses. In today’s AI-driven era, MyElectricsparks strives to provide the latest tech news to its audience, fostering innovation and growth.

MyElectricsparks has greatly assisted its audience by informing the world with the latest technology news through its media group, Tech Explorers. With a reach of 132.3 million and growing, MyElectricsparks continues to expand its influence and deliver valuable tech insights globally.

Tech Explorers achieved a total reach of 132.3 million in its first year on its Facebook page.

MyElectricsparks has achieved significant growth. In just one year, not just its media group’s Facebook page garnered 132.3 million followers. But Additionally, on Threads, a Twitter rival, it amassed 7.1 million views in just 90 days.

Myelectricsparks Official threads Account (Tech Explorers)

Additionally MyelectricSparks official Instagram Page gain 34.44 Million views in just 90 days.

Myelectricsparks official instagram account (Tech Explorers)

Myelectricsparks (MES) has built a strong reputation for delivering authentic and reliable news to its global audience. This commitment to accuracy and timely updates has garnered appreciation from tech enthusiasts all over the world. MES is dedicated to keeping its audience well-informed with the latest advancements and genuine news in the tech industry. Their goal is to ensure that tech lovers receive the most current and trustworthy information, helping them stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

