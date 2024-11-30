Senior journalist Matiullah Jan released following bail approval

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan has been released after being granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad. The court proceedings, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, culminated in Jan’s judicial remand process being formally completed.

During the hearing, the judge instructed the investigating officer to present a copy of the Islamabad High Court’s order, attach it to the record, and ensure the bail application was properly noted.

Despite the prosecutor’s appeal to dismiss the bail application, the court approved Jan’s bail against surety bonds worth PKR 10,000.

With the formalities completed, Matiullah Jan was subsequently released, marking a significant moment for the journalist amid ongoing legal challenges.