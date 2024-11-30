Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan triumphs over India with 43-run victory in U-19 Asia Cup

In a thrilling encounter at the U-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan emerged victorious against arch-rivals India, securing a 43-run win in Dubai. The match showcased exceptional performances, with Pakistan’s batting lineup delivering a stellar display.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first. The decision paid off as openers Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan built a solid foundation with an impressive 160-run partnership. Shahzaib played a scintillating knock, smashing 159 runs off the board with a commanding display that included 10 towering sixes and five boundaries. Usman Khan contributed a steady 60 runs, anchoring the innings alongside Shahzaib.

By the end of their innings, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 281 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Chasing a target of 282, India faltered despite a valiant effort from Nikhil Kumar, who top-scored with 67 runs, and Mohammad Anan, who added 30. The Indian team was bowled out for 238 runs in 47.1 overs, falling short by 43 runs.

Pakistan’s bowlers played a pivotal role in defending the total. Ali Raza was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for just 36 runs. Abdul Subhan and Fahm-ul-Haq took two wickets each, while Naveed Ahmed and Usman Khan chipped in with one wicket apiece.

This victory is a testament to Pakistan’s dominance in the tournament, with Shahzaib’s aggressive batting and a disciplined bowling attack leaving a lasting impression. The win further fuels the excitement and rivalry between the two cricketing giants in the youth cricketing arena.

