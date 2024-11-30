Punjab University reschedules all postponed examinations 

LAHORE – The Punjab University has revised the scheduled for all postponed examinations as it has issued a notification in this regard.

It said that all postponed examinations dated November 27, 28 and 29 will now be held on December 19, 20 and 23 respectively.

“In continuation to this Office Notification No. 502/Cond. D.S. Dated 26th November, 2024, all postponed examinations of University of the Punjab dated 27th, 28th and 29th November, 2024 are hereby rescheduled on 19th, 20th & 23rd December 2024,” read the notification.

However B.B.A (Hons) exams are hereby rescheduled on 26th, 27th and 30th December 2024 respectively, it added

Time and place for the said examinations will remain the same as already notified, the university has informed the students.

It further said all exams from 02 December, 2024 onward will proceed as per the previous notified schedule.