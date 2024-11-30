Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices plunge by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops By Rs1000 In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs276,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs943 to reach Rs236,797 in local market.

In international market, the bullion rates also dropped by $11 with new prices settling at $2,650 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,914.95 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs2,100 to Rs277,300 per tola in line with global trends.

The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs 277,300 after an increase of Rs 2,100, while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs1,800, the price is Rs237,470.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

