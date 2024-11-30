Gold prices plunge by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs276,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs943 to reach Rs236,797 in local market.

In international market, the bullion rates also dropped by $11 with new prices settling at $2,650 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,914.95 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs2,100 to Rs277,300 per tola in line with global trends.

The price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs 277,300 after an increase of Rs 2,100, while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs1,800, the price is Rs237,470.