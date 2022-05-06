SBP restores Saturday as holiday for banks
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday reverting to a five-day workweek, reinstating Saturday as a holiday for banks.

The move came less than a month after the federal government led by the PML-N increased work hours for banks and government offices and abolished Saturday's holiday.

On April 13, the central bank announced it was increasing work hours for banks on the directives of the federal government and declared Saturday as a work day at government offices.

Today, however, the central bank announced reversal of that decision, stating that banks across the country would remain closed on Saturdays.

As per the SBP, banks will remain open from 9am-5pm, Monday to Thursday, observing prayer and lunch break from 1:30pm-2:15pm.

On Fridays, banks will remain open from 9am-6pm, observing a break from 1:30pm to 2:30pm for lunch and prayer.

