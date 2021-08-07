Cooperate with Pakistan to punish Dasu bus attackers, UNSC urges all member states
Web Desk
08:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Cooperate with Pakistan to punish Dasu bus attackers, UNSC urges all member states
ISLAMABAD – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has urged all states to cooperate with Pakistan government in bringing to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attack on Chinese and Pakistani nationals in Dasu.

In a press statement on Saturday, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the July 14 terrorist attack in Dasu in which nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis were killed and several others injured.

The member states of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice and urged all the states to cooperate actively with the Governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

