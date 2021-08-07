Pakistan welcomes UNSG spokesperson's statement on J&K dispute
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the statement by spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, reaffirming the United Nations' position on the decades-long Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday said the statement reaffirms that the United Nations' position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is well-established and has not changed.
Chaudhry said Pakistan particularly appreciates the timeliness of the statement, as it coincides with completion of two years of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said these actions violate the UN charter, UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.
The FO spokesperson further said the statement denies the self-serving remarks by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.
