Covid-19 – PIA plane brings more doses of Chinese vaccine
ISLAMABAD – A special PIA plane carrying two million doses of anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Pakistani capital from China on Wednesday.
The NDMA officials received the vaccine at Islamabad International Airport. The vaccine doeses were airlifted by PK6852 that flew from Beijing.
On June 20, a special consignment of 1.55 million Sinovac anti-Covid vaccine doses had arrived at the Islamabad airport through a special PIA flight, announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
The NCOC further added that another consignment of two to three million doses of the Chinese vaccine will be reaching Pakistan in the next week followed by continued supply.
Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths 12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...
