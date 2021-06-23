Covid-19 – PIA plane brings more doses of Chinese vaccine

Web Desk
02:10 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Covid-19 – PIA plane brings more doses of Chinese vaccine
Share

ISLAMABAD – A special PIA plane carrying two million doses of anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Pakistani capital from China on Wednesday.

The NDMA officials received the vaccine at Islamabad International Airport. The vaccine doeses were airlifted by PK6852 that flew from Beijing.

On June 20, a special consignment of 1.55 million Sinovac anti-Covid vaccine doses had arrived at the Islamabad airport through a special PIA flight, announced the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC further added that another consignment of two to three million doses of the Chinese vaccine will be reaching Pakistan in the next week followed by continued supply.

Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths 12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to mortgage airports, motorways to issue ...
03:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
PM Imran chairs special meeting of National ...
03:19 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, ...
02:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
No reason to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list as ...
01:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Vaccination drive at Haier
01:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths
12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a 'real match'
04:06 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr