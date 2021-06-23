Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths
Web Desk
12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 930 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of National Health Services, at least 39 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 930 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has surged to 22,075 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 950,768.

