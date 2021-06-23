Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 930 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has surged to 22,075 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 950,768.

