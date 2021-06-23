Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths
According to the latest figures from the Ministry of National Health Services, at least 39 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 930 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll has surged to 22,075 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 950,768.
Pakistan: Daily update on #coronavirus cases— Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) June 23, 2021
• 45,519 tests conducted in the last 24 hours
• 930 people tested #COVID19 positive
• Positivity Ratio is 2.04 %
• Number of deaths is 39 pic.twitter.com/bqaDn33rOl
