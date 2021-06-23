Vaccination drive at Haier

The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan is getting better. Since the last weeks the daily average death rate is near 27/day and daily confirmed cases have been less than 991. To deal with Covid situation earlier Haier has always stood with the health care workers by providing donations of masks and protective materials. Haier continues its CSR initiatives and its role as a socially responsible brand that deeply cares for the community. Haier proving to be a true organization that is loyal to Pakistan, in this difficult time of Covid, Haier has stepped in again to help its employees this time overcome the pandemic.

To combat COVID-19 Haier stands with their employees and are playing their part to fight against this maniac. Haier Industrial Park set up a free of cost walk in center for Haier Employees in collaboration with Govt. of Pakistan to ensure well-being of their employees. Therefore, The Covid-19 vaccination drive started on 14th June, 2021 for all of its employees. The vaccination drive will be of three weeks duration with a target of vaccinating more than 3000 Haier staff. It is foremost responsible step taken by Haier for the wellbeing of the society. Haier showed the true spirit as being one of the prestigious companies who not only showed care towards its staff but also for Pakistan because when we get vaccinated, we aren’t just protecting ourselves, but also those around us.

Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent disease and save lives – now more than ever and have finally given the world the prospect of an escape from COVID-19’s long siege. Vaccination is our hope to normalize our lives again. For Haier people always come first and takes the responsibility to ensure healthy living. Haier besides being the Global No. 1 Major Appliance Brand is a responsible brand who care for well-being of its employees and people.

Therefore, Haier ensures easy access of vaccination for its employees. Let’s get vaccinated before 30 June, 2021 and normalize life.

Haier Inspires Healthy & Safe Living!

