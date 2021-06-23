Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's gender in latest vlog

Famous Youtuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are all set to welcome their first baby, a boy. The couple remains the cutest couple in town, despite the criticism thrown their way.

Brimming with happiness, the duo announced that they are all set to bring a little boy into the world and are delighted to embrace parenthood.

The Canadian-Pakistani vlogger made the announcement via a YouTube video titled "Our baby gender reveal".

The gender reveal festivity was an intimate celebration as their home was decorated with blue and pink balloons.

The mother-to-be posted a heartfelt note thanking everyone for their wishes "Boy/girl, health/ability is all in Allah's hands. Every child should be loved and treated equally, regardless of their gender, ability, or skin colour!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YumnahAliT (@yumnahalit)

Further, she added, "All children are a test for their parents and I pray that we are good parents to this baby and this baby grows to be a human being!"

Earlier, the duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.

Zaid tied the knot with his sweetheart Yumna Zaid on August 17, 2017. Recently the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an endearing note on Instagram handle.