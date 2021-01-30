Karachi observes 100% surge in Covid positivity ratio in a week
11:04 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Three districts in Karachi have witnessed more than 100% surge in the coronavirus positivity rate in the past week, Sindh Health Department said Friday.

According to the province’s health department, the coronavirus positivity rates have risen due to the citizens not following the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

As per the health department, District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28, while District Malir recorded a rate of 2%, which rose to 9%.

Last week, District Central recorded a rate of 4%, which has risen to 15%, while the lowest increase has been recorded in District West – which witnessed an increase from 3% to 4%.

On a positive note, in District East, the rate observed a decline from 33% to 21%, the department said, adding that the positivity rate also went down in District South from 15% to 13%.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Sindh will begin a Covid-19 vaccination drive from February 3. “In the first phase of the vaccination drive, front line healthcare workers will be inoculated. The Sindh health department has allocated Rs1.5 billion for Covid-19 vaccine.”

