WATCH – Seminary teacher makes video of himself torturing pupils

A video of a man brutally torturing three young boys for not memorising their lesson is going viral on social media.

What’s more shocking is the brazen confidence of the religious teacher as he can be heard in telling the person making the video to keep recording, probably for himself to enjoy later.

The three young students, who appear to be between four to eight years old can be heard crying as he keeps slapping and punching them during the entire three-minute video, which ends without him stopping. Who knows how long he would have continued after that.

Videos like these have come to light earlier too, but the practice lives on. Religious teachers like this one think they are right and since they themselves were taught in this manner, that that only way to get something in the children’s brains is to slap them across the face over and over and if that’s not enough, to hit them on the head and on their backs with all their might.

It’s high time that condemning these people is no longer enough. Authorities need to step in and announce major punishments for such acts. Government schools in the better part of the country have implemented the “maar nahi pyar” slogan that was enforced by the previous provincial governments. However, religious seminaries throughout the country continue to dish out corporal punishments to weak students regardless of the reasons why they are behind.

In the video, the youngest student can be heard telling his teacher that he does not know how to pronounce a certain word. The man asks him why he does not know it to which the student shrugs his shoulder. Instead of teaching the boy who appears to be around four-years-old, the man's response is a tight, resounding slap across the boy’s face.

By the time of writing of this post, hundreds of people have reacted to the post, with dozens of them giving the ‘thumbs up’, which makes one want a face-palm emoji in response to those reactions as well… but that’s a topic for another time!