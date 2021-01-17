PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan Super League 2021?
11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan Super League 2021?
The wait to know who will sing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition’s anthem isn't over yet amid rumors of three names being finalised for having the honour.

Rumor has it that Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and rap duo Talha Anjum and Talha Younus of Young Stunners are on the list. However, no confirmation has come from the PSL or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yet.

The response to the singers’ names is mixed with most people expressing hope from Young Stunners and some bracing themselves for another disappointment, remembering last year’s heartbreak when PSL 5’s anthem “Tayyar Hain” upset fans.

Singer Asim Azhar, Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, and Haroon Rashid had sung the song. Asim Azhar tweeted an apology to disappointed fans after the backlash on social media.

Here’s his tweet for last year’s song:

The PSL is set to begin on February 20, 2021 in Karachi and the final will be played in Lahore.

