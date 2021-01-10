PSL6 Player Draft underway in Lahore
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
PSL6 Player Draft underway in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Drafting of the players for the 6th edition of Pakistan Super League is underway in Lahore today.

All six teams will pick players for the event starting from 20th of next month.

Defending champions Karachi Kings have already retained Babar Azam while Islamabad United have kept Shadab Khan in their squads.

PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s ... 07:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2021 will take place at the High Performance Centre in Lahore ...

More From This Category
'Cobra' – India's Irfan Pathan makes acting ...
10:06 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s ...
07:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
South Africa due in Pakistan after 14 years; Test ...
05:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
New Zealand sweep test series against Pakistan ...
09:22 AM | 6 Jan, 2021
PAKvNZ – Pakistan 8 for 1 at stumps on third ...
10:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 ...
07:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jinnah a ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend' – Ertugrul star pays tribute to ...
03:03 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr