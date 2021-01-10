PSL6 Player Draft underway in Lahore
03:28 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Drafting of the players for the 6th edition of Pakistan Super League is underway in Lahore today.
All six teams will pick players for the event starting from 20th of next month.
Watch #HBLPSLDraft 2021 LIVE on— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 9, 2021
📺 @geosupertv
▶️ https://t.co/Ds1qQTCIsJ & BSports
⌚ Sunday 10th January, 4:30 pm pic.twitter.com/QFX2VohQcm
Defending champions Karachi Kings have already retained Babar Azam while Islamabad United have kept Shadab Khan in their squads.
