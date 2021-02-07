Covid-19 – Doctor suspended for giving vaccine to ex-Sindh governor’s family

KARACHI – The Sindh government suspended a doctor for violating SOPs and administering the Covid-19 vaccine to former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law from the batch that the federal government had provided for frontline health workers who are the first ones to get the vaccine.

The provincial government issued a notification saying that BPS-18 Deputy District Officer Health Dr Annela Qureshi was suspended from duty at the Ojha Campus vaccination centre.

The action was taken after reports went viral on social media that politicians and their families were getting vaccinated out of turn in Sindh.

An inquiry committee has been formed that is being headed by Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi to investigate the matter and submit a report in three days.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted against the Sindh government for administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to politicians and their families.

وہ مافیا جس نے کرونا پر سب سے زیادہ سیاست کی آج بھی انہیں فرنٹ لائن ہیلتھ ورکرز سے زیادہ اشرافیہ کی فکر ہے فرنٹ لائن ہیلتھ ورکرز سے پہلےوفاق کی طرف سے دی جانے والی ویکسین کیا سیاسی خاندانوں کی فیملیوں کو لگائی جا رہی ہے؟ پھر مراد علی شاہ کہتے ہیں ہم کسی کو جواب دہ نہیں- شرمناک pic.twitter.com/jHgDepaWLU — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 7, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Head Asad Umar also tweeted that the NCOC had received complaints about frontline health workers’ vaccine jabs being given to other people. He said the forum had taken strict notice of the violation and directed the provincial government to not violate protocol.

شکایت موصول ہوئی تھیں کے کرونا ویکسین کراچی میں ہیلتھ کیئر ورکرز کے علاوہ جان پہچان والوں کو لگائ جا رہی ہیں. فوری نوٹس لیتے ہوئے آج NCOC کی ٹیم کی فیصل سلطان کی سربراہی میں سندھ حکومت کے نمائندوں سے میٹنگ میں سختی سے صرف ہیلتھ ورکرز کی ویکسینیشن کی تاکید کی گئ. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 7, 2021

Sindh has so far administered the vaccine to 7,349 health workers, according to data provided by the provincial health department.