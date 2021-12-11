Pakistan reports 395 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 395 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,823 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,288,761.

Pakistan conducted a total of 50,895 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.77 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 759. Around 358 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,250,427.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,511.

As many as 477,721 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,794 in Punjab, 180,611 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,081 in Islamabad, 33,528 in Balochistan, 34,601 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,425 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,050 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,634 in Sindh, 5,885 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Children at greatest risk in Pakistan

A study conducted by Aga Khan University, Karachi’s NICD, National Institute of Child Health, Children’s Hospital, Lahore and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi shows Pakistan has become one of the dangerous countries for children as 159 children have died of corona virus in Pakistan since March 2020 – with 13 percent higher mortality ratio than the Western world.

The study revealed that the percentage of deaths among children was over 14 percent, ‘unusually high’ as compared to western countries where mortality rates in kids from COVID-19 to be under one percent.

One in seven children in the South Asian country – who contracted severe COVID – lost lives to the virus, a mortality rate that was many times higher than other countries.