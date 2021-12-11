Bilawal, Sindh CM fined for by-poll code breach

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on 11 legislators including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh and other members for violations of code of conduct during the first phase of the local government polls.

A notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan said the PPP central leadership participated in a public meeting despite the announcement of schedule of local government polls that prompted the commission to issue notices to them.

On failure in giving justification, ECP imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, members of the National Assembly Khurshid Shah and Abdul Qadir Patel.

The electoral body has also summoned the former CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and opposition leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani while lawmaker Zahid Durrani has been fined for breaching code of conduct for local government polls.

Similarly, PTI MPA Pakhtun Yar Khan and PPP MPA Sher Azam Wazir also got penalties for participation in the election campaign in Bannu.

Earlier, ECP also warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against visiting Peshawar in wake of the local body polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The premier was told that it had come to the ECP’s notice through a news report that he is expected to visit provincial capital on Wednesday to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

However, Prime Minister attended the launching event of the Pakistan Card Initiative despite ECP orders not to attend events in any local council ahead of the local bodies election.