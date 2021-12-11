Pakistani court accepts plea against TI chairperson for ‘targeting judiciary’

GUJRANWALA – A local court on Friday accepted for hearing a petition against the chairman of Transparency International and ban on the civil society organization over targeting judiciary in the recent poll.

Report of Daily Jang said the court directed City Police Officer Gujranwala to submit a report on December 17 and also sought a report from other concerned officials. The petition was filed by Advocate Manzoor Qadir Bhandar in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tajmal Shehzad.

The petition stated that false narratives are being used to destabilize the South Asian country and requested that a case should be registered against Transparency International Pakistan chairperson Yasmeen Lari.

The complainant also prayed before the court to freeze the accounts of Transparency International Pakistan saying its offices should be sealed for spreading false survey reports.

TI is damaging the reputation of Pakistan by conducting a ‘fake survey’, whereas, the organization’s latest survey targeted the judiciary.

The development comes days after the National Corruption Perception Survey 2021 conducted by Transparency International Pakistan stated police and judiciary as the most corrupt institutions in the country.

The recent survey said that around 41 percent respondents said law enforcers as the most corrupt, while 17.4 percent voted for Judiciary, and 10.3 percent said the tender and contracting sector is dishonest.

Furthermore, 72.8 percent of people believe that public sector corruption at the grassroots levels has increased in wake of the absence of local government. The survey took responses from 1,600 people from four cities each in every region of the country, Transparency International Pakistan said.